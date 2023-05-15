Barclays Cuts Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target to $26.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.