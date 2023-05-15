Barclays Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $124.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.79%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

