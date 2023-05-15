Barclays Raises Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $22.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

NOMD stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

