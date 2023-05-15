Barclays Trims Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Target Price to $7.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.06 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

See Also

