Barclays Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $80.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.41.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after buying an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

