Barclays Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $16.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of TSE stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $458.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -3.93%.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.