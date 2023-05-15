Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 0.5 %
BVNRY stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.51.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
