Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

BVNRY stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

