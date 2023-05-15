BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in April

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAWAG Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Further Reading

