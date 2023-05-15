BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
BBTV Price Performance
BBTVF stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. BBTV has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.76.
BBTV Company Profile
