BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BBTV Price Performance

BBTVF stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. BBTV has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.76.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.