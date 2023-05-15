bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. bebe stores has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.99.

Get bebe stores alerts:

bebe stores Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.