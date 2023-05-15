Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 2,771,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Becle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Becle Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.19 on Monday. Becle has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

