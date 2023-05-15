Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 1,396,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 666.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:BJCHF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

