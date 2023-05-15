Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

