Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bioasis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $857,671.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.47. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include the Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

