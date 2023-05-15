Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Bioasis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $857,671.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.47. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
