Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

