Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.29. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

About Blue Dolphin Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.