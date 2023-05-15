Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of BDCO stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.29. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
