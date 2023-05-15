BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $586,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

