Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 802,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,226.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 8.2 %
BOLIF stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BOLIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.