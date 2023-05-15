Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 802,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,226.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 8.2 %

BOLIF stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.