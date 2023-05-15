Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $164.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.10. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BNEFF. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

