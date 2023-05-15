Bradley James Wickens Purchases 4,350 Shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Stock

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,351.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley James Wickens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Bradley James Wickens acquired 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bradley James Wickens bought 51,250 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $384,887.50.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRNR opened at $3.61 on Monday. Interactive Strength Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

