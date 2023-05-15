BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Citigroup

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE BRCC opened at $5.04 on Friday. BRC has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRC by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRC by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

