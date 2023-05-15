Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 718,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,888.0 days.
Brembo Trading Up 7.5 %
OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Brembo has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
About Brembo
