British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

British Land Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.33.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

