BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTBIF opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

