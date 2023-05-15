BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Raised to $70.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

