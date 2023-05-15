Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 265,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,802,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $673.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.85 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $719.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

