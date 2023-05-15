California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,509 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Rayonier by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,803,000 after acquiring an additional 287,818 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Rayonier by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,766,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,433,000 after buying an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RYN opened at $29.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

