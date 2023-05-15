California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,800 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $50.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.