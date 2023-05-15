California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Morningstar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Morningstar by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.30, for a total transaction of $1,268,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,613,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,870,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.30, for a total transaction of $1,268,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,613,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,870,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,034 shares of company stock valued at $21,337,324. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $189.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 487.03 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $263.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.24.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

