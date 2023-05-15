California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Primerica by 81.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 24.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 220.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 108.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primerica Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $180.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.25. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.