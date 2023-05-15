California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXP opened at $158.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.31.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

