California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,328 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.