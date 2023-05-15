California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,352 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ashland by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 192,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ashland by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 126,255 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 406.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 146,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 117,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

