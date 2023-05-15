California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 963 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,660,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $12,198,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.94 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSA. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

