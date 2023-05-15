California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 993 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.40.

NYSE SITE opened at $148.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

