California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.