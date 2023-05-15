California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

