California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 72.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Steel Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

X stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

