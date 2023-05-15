California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE NVST opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

