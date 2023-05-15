California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $133.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

