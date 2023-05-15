California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $46.98 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

