California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

FNB opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

