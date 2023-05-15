California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.30 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NCLH opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

