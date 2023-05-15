California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.66 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140,826 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

