California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.67 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MasTec by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -593.69 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

