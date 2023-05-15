California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.77 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of THC opened at $69.59 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

