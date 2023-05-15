California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

NYSE:TOL opened at $64.21 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

