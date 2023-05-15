California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $141.39 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.09.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

