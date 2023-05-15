California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crane by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Crane Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $75.20 on Monday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

