California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.07 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

